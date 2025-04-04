Bangladesh, Thailand ink deal to fight corruption jointly
The anti-corruption commission (ACC) of Bangladesh and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) of Thailand has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at jointly fostering international cooperation in fighting corruption.
ACC chairman Dr Mohammad Abdul Momen and NACC president Suchart Trakulkasemsuk signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides on Friday.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra witnessed the signing of the MoUs on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand.
ACC chairman Dr Abdul Momen hoped that the MoU would help both Bangladesh and Thailand fight graft in a more effective way.
"Many of the Bangladeshi corruption suspects took shelter in some of the neighbouring countries. We believe this MoU will help track them down and bring them to the book," he said.
The MoU was signed with the intention of enhancing international cooperation as specifically referred to in Article 48 of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, which encourages state parties to enter into bilateral and multilateral agreements on direct cooperation between their law enforcement agencies.
According to the MoU, Bangladesh and Thailand will provide each other with initial information of relevance for the prevention of corruption, share best practices in carrying out the information gathering, exchange information, initiate joint projects, share studies and perform other cooperative activities in the event of preventing and combating corruption as deemed necessary.