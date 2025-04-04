Bangladesh, Thailand ink deal to fight corruption jointly

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra witnessed the signing of the MoUs on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand.

ACC chairman Dr Abdul Momen hoped that the MoU would help both Bangladesh and Thailand fight graft in a more effective way.

"Many of the Bangladeshi corruption suspects took shelter in some of the neighbouring countries. We believe this MoU will help track them down and bring them to the book," he said.