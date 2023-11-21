Seventeen China-funded projects move at snail's pace

Bangladesh has entered the era of tunnel with the launching of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram on 28 October.

The China-funded project took seven long years to be implemented since 2016, when Bangladesh reached an understanding with China during its president Xi Jinping’s Dhaka trip.

Apart from the tunnel, the Chinese president also committed to funding $20 billion (around Tk 2150 billion) for 27 projects of different sectors in Bangladesh.

In its latest report, the Economic Relations Division (ERD) noted that a total of 10 projects have been signed with China in the last seven years, with the number of completed projects standing at only three. The lending nation has so far released Tk 469.35 billion in total.