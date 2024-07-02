ACC seeks financial statements from Benazir, Matiur families

The commission also has information that the family maintains more assets in home and abroad. Hence, the notices have been issued asking them to file separate asset statements.

Recently, a media outlet reported a huge wealth of the former police chief and pointed out a clear inconsistency with his source of income. It prompted the ACC to launch an investigation into the family.

The ACC investigation uncovered extensive assets of the Benazir family, including 697 bighas of land, shares in 19 companies, 12 flats in Dhaka, savings certificates worth Tk 3 million, 33 bank accounts, and three beneficiary owners (BO) accounts for share trading.

A court later froze these assets in response to an appeal from the anti-graft body.