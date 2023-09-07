Fertiliser factories in gas crisis

Although the country usually maintains a stock of fertilisers required in three months, there is currently only one and half months’ stock of fertiliser.

Amid this, the Jamuna Fertiliser Company, the highest fertiliser producing company, was shut down on Monday due to the gas crisis. A total of three fertiliser factories are closed now, including this.

The factory has been closed down in such a time when the stock is limited and the demand is high. The farmers are cultivating Aman rice now. The Boro seasons will start in January.

The cultivation of onions and other winter vegetables will start by the end of October. Therefore, the demand for fertiliser remains high at this time of the year.

However, there is no crisis of fertiliser at the farmer’s level as yet. The price of fertiliser is higher than that fixed by the government. Fertilisers were being sold at Tk 1 to Tk 3 higher per kg than the price fixed by the government in seven districts on Wednesday.