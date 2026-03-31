All cases filed after 5 August will be reviewed: Chief Prosecutor
Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, Md Aminul Islam, has said that all cases filed across the country following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August, 2024, during the mass uprising will be reviewed.
The Chief Prosecutor made these remarks today, Tuesday afternoon while responding to questions from journalists at his office at the International Crimes Tribunal.
“The cases being filed across Bangladesh, which in fact fall under the jurisdiction of this tribunal—each case may have 400 to 500 accused. We do not believe that all accused are guilty. We believe that while there are guilty individuals among them, there are also many innocent people… Often, the real culprits are being let go, while many innocent people are being jailed.”
Aminul Islam said that he has instructed the tribunal’s investigation agency to provide information on all cases filed across the country following the anti-discrimination movement. He has already received copies of 500–700 cases yesterday (Monday). He expects to receive copies of all such cases from across the country within one or two days. A team will review these, and all cases will be thoroughly examined.
The Chief Prosecutor said they will monitor police stations across the country to ensure that no guilty person escapes and no innocent person is unnecessarily imprisoned. He also warned against any group engaging in “case trade” or business under the pretext of these cases. If anyone files false cases to harass others, they will recommend legal action against them under existing laws.
‘Information on all crossfire cases is being collected’
In response to a question from a journalist about hundreds of “crossfire” incidents—where the narratives are often similar—and whether it would be possible to try all such cases in the tribunal, the Chief Prosecutor said that the then government carried out such inhumane acts across the country following a “common design.”
He alleged that when individuals differed with the government or local leaders, law enforcement was used against them, and police acted as collaborators. According to him, victims were killed in so-called crossfire incidents, and false narratives were presented to the public.
Aminul Islam said that the similar pattern in each crossfire incident indicates systematic crime and a widespread attack, which falls under crimes against humanity.
He added that the tribunal’s investigation agency has already been instructed to collect copies of all crossfire-related cases across the country. These cases will be reviewed, and a committee will be formed for this purpose. After verification, those cases that fall under the tribunal’s jurisdiction will be brought to trial there.