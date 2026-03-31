All cases filed after 5 August will be reviewed: Chief Prosecutor

Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, Md Aminul Islam, has said that all cases filed across the country following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August, 2024, during the mass uprising will be reviewed.

The Chief Prosecutor made these remarks today, Tuesday afternoon while responding to questions from journalists at his office at the International Crimes Tribunal.

“The cases being filed across Bangladesh, which in fact fall under the jurisdiction of this tribunal—each case may have 400 to 500 accused. We do not believe that all accused are guilty. We believe that while there are guilty individuals among them, there are also many innocent people… Often, the real culprits are being let go, while many innocent people are being jailed.”