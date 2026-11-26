State media reported that the fire broke out when a truck loaded with fuel overturned on Cairo’s Ring Road—a crowded highway linking different parts of the capital—and burst into flames, engulfing nearby vehicles.

The health ministry said 39 ambulances were sent to the scene and 15 people were taken to hospital with injuries, four of them in critical condition.

“The scene was terrifying,” Abdel Rahman Khalil told AFP, saying he arrived shortly after the crash and saw the overturned fuel truck engulfed in flames.