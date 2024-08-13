BTRC and NTMC shut down internet, Palak phoned too

Two government agencies Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC) instructed internet to be shut down during the quota reform movement and one-point demand for resignation of the government.

At that time, post, telecommunication and information technology affairs state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak made calls over phone to shut the internet.

The government agencies didn't admit shutting the internet. Rather, Zunaid Ahmed Palak delivered different statements at different times. He brought forth the issue of arson attacks on the internet infrastructure.

Broadband internet was halted from 17 July night and mobile internet from 18 July. All the internet was shut for five days at a stretch. Mobile internet was shut for 10 days. Social media Facebook and internet based communication media WhatsApp were shut for 13 days.

