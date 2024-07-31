March for Justice: Students face police resistance, arrests across country 

In Barishal, the police dispersed the protesters during their march programme, by charging batons. At least 10 people, including four journalists, sustained injuries during the incident, while the police detained a number of protesters.

According to witnesses and protesters, a group of students and some guardians tried to hold a procession on the Kathpatti road in the city around 11:00 am, but faced resistance from the police. A spell of scuffle took place there between two sides.

The protesters marched forward defying the police resistance, but the police blocked them at the end of the City College alley. When some other students joined the protests and took positions on the Sadar Road, the police chased them away from the spot and baton-charged them. The students were chanting various slogans in favour of their demands.

Multiple journalists covering the incident alleged that the police beat them up too, injuring at least four of them. They later sat on the Sadar Road to protest the police action against the journalists.

Protesters alleged that the police charged batons again when the students moved towards the judge court on Fazlul Haque Avenue. At least four protesters received injuries, while some were detained from the spot.