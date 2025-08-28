Engineering Rights Movement announces new programmes, ‘Complete shutdown’ to continue

The protesters also announced departmental conferences this week and a national conference in the following week. They said such programmes were planned to avoid public inconvenience. They, however, would hold a procession today.

The engineering students’ demands are as follows: recruitment to the 9th-grade assistant engineer position should be done only through examination and with a minimum qualification of BSc engineering; in the 10th-grade position, where only diploma holders are allowed to apply, higher degree holders should also be eligible; and only those who complete a BSc engineering degree should have the right to write ‘engineer’ after their name.