Over 772,000 children affected by flash floods in Bangladesh: UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has expressed deep concern about the devastating flood situation unfolding in the north-eastern region of Bangladesh, noting that more than 2,000,000 people, including over 772,000 children, are already affected by flash floods and in urgent need of assistance.

In a statement on Friday, the UN agency’s representative to Bangladesh, Sheldon Yett, said as waters rise, children are the most vulnerable, facing heightened risks of drowning, malnutrition, deadly waterborne diseases, the trauma of displacement, and potential abuse in overpopulated shelters. The priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of children and adolescents.