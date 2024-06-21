Over 772,000 children affected by flash floods in Bangladesh: UNICEF
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has expressed deep concern about the devastating flood situation unfolding in the north-eastern region of Bangladesh, noting that more than 2,000,000 people, including over 772,000 children, are already affected by flash floods and in urgent need of assistance.
In a statement on Friday, the UN agency’s representative to Bangladesh, Sheldon Yett, said as waters rise, children are the most vulnerable, facing heightened risks of drowning, malnutrition, deadly waterborne diseases, the trauma of displacement, and potential abuse in overpopulated shelters. The priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of children and adolescents.
Highlighted their activities in combating the disaster, he said in coordination and partnership with the government of Bangladesh and local stakeholders in the field, the UNICEF has already distributed safe water to reach more than 100,000 people for over 5 days, and while these efforts continue.
"We have also distributed more than 3,000 ten-liter water containers. We are urgently bringing in additional emergency supplies to the affected communities in case the situation worsens,” he added.
While schools are closed for Eid vacation from 13 June till 2 July, over 810 government schools in the Sylhet division have been flooded and almost 500 are being used as flood shelters. In addition, almost 140 community clinics are also affected by flood waters.
The statement also mentioned that child protection social workers are offering support to mitigate potential violence and counseling to help children overcome trauma during this difficult time.
The rivers are flowing dangerously high, and the situation is expected to worsen over the next 24 to 48 hours.