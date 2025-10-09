Local govt expert Tofail Ahmed passes away

Local government expert Professor Tofail Ahmed has passed away. He breathed his last around 9:00 pm Wednesday, at a hospital in the capital, according to a press release.

Professor Ahmed, a former faculty member of the Department of Public Administration at the University of Chittagong and former head of the Local Government Reform Commission, was 71 years old. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Family sources said his body was being taken to Chattogram, where his funeral prayer (janaza) will be held on Thursday, at 11:00 am on the grounds of Madanhat High School in Fatehpur, Hathazari. He will be laid to rest at the family graveyard in Fatehpur village.

His son-in-law, Lieutenant Colonel Sarowar Jahan, said Professor Ahmed was admitted to United Hospital on Tuesday due to illness. Physicians had found three blockages in his heart.