Misuse of labour, anti-graft laws could dissuade FDI: Miller on Dr Yunus

Miller said, “The perceived misuse of labour and anti-corruption laws could raise questions about rule of law and dissuade foreign direct investment.”

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus had to appear before a Dhaka court on Sunday. At that time, he had to stand inside an iron cage that was being used for the accused. He described the incident as “the pinnacle of his cursed life”.

A journalist asked Miller, Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday entered the dark and iron cage-like enclosure of the accused inside the courtroom and said he was at the worst point of his cursed life.

Similarly, millions of Bangladeshis are on – at the worst point of their cursed lives due to the absence of democracy, rule of law – and massive corruption.