7th phase of UP polls: Voting underway in 138 unions

Voting is underway for the seventh phase of local body elections to 138 Union Parishads (UPs) in 24 upazilas of 20 districts.

The voting began at 8:00am Monday at 1,350 polling stations and will continue till 4pm without any break.

Out of 138 UPs, the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used in nine UPs, while the traditional ballot papers in the rest ones.