7th phase of UP polls: Voting underway in 138 unions

Voting is underway for the seventh phase of local body elections to 138 Union Parishads (UPs) in 24 upazilas of 20 districts.

The voting began at 8:00am Monday at 1,350 polling stations and will continue till 4pm without any break.

Out of 138 UPs, the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used in nine UPs, while the traditional ballot papers in the rest ones.

There are more than 2.45 million voters with 5,874 candidates contesting the elections.

A total of 5,874 candidates, including 576 chairman contenders, are in the electoral race in the 138 UPs, joint secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat SM Asaduzzaman said on Sunday.

But 71 contestants, including 11 chairman candidates, have already been elected unopposed.

On 29 December last, the EC announced the schedule for the 7th phase countrywide UP election. The deadline for submission of nomination papers expired on 12 January last.

Among the 138 Ups, 24 are in Cumilla, 19 in Rangamati, 17 in Rangpur, 16 in Chattogram, 11 in Mymensingh, nine in Kishoreganj, eight in Noakhali, seven in Sunamganj, six in Patuakhali, five in Khagrachhari, three in Bandarban, two each in Thakurgaon, Nilphamari, Joypurhat and Sirajganj, one each in Chuadanga, Jhenaidah, Pirojpur, Sylhet and Cox’s Bazar.

