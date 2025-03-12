Dhaka exports less to SAARC countries, imports more

The SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) member countries see the lowest volume of transnational trade among the all regional alliances in the world as cross-border trade is not boosting among the SAARC countries as much as expected due to various political complexities.

Likewise trade relation is also low between Bangladesh and the SAARC countries. Export receipts of Bangladesh from SAARC countries stood only 4.47 per cent of its total export volume while and import payments accounted 15.44 per cent to the total amount in the 2023-24 fiscal year, according a latest report of Bangladesh Bank.

Imports to SAARC countries also decreased since the 2021-23 fiscal.

The central bank released ‘A Report on Export Receipts, Import Payments, Remittances Inflow and Foreign Direct Investment Net Inflow of Bangladesh with SAARC countries’ for the 2023-24 fiscal recently.