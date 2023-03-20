UNHCR ‘not involved’ in discussions on Bangladesh-Myanmar pilot project on Rohingya repatriation

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, has said conditions in Myanmar’s Rakhine State are currently “not conducive” to the sustainable return of Rohingya refugees.

“UNHCR’s position on returns of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar remains unchanged,” said the UN agency sharing its assessment.

The UN agency said it is aware of the visit of a Myanmar delegation to Bangladesh to meet with a group of Rohingya refugees on a bilateral pilot project between the two countries on possible repatriation.