Unrest in RMG sector created: M Shakhawat

Labour and employment adviser M Shakhawat Hussain has said the industrial sector is going through some sort of unrest.

In particular, the unrest prevailing in the readymade garment (RMG) sector was created. The ousted government and their friend nation together are creating some problems. The workers too are creating some problems without understanding.

M Shakhwat Hussain made the remarks at an event titled ‘Nagorik Utsab’ organised on voter awareness and civic activism. The Hunger Project Bangladesh and Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) jointly organised the event at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) auditorium in the capital’s Agargaon on Wednesday.

Referring to the anarchy in the RMG sector, M Shakhawat Hussain said, “The workers are not creating the problem. They are being used to create problems. It is quite unfortunate. We have to be aware of those who are instigating to create unrest inside the country from outside.”