Unrest in RMG sector created: M Shakhawat
Labour and employment adviser M Shakhawat Hussain has said the industrial sector is going through some sort of unrest.
In particular, the unrest prevailing in the readymade garment (RMG) sector was created. The ousted government and their friend nation together are creating some problems. The workers too are creating some problems without understanding.
M Shakhwat Hussain made the remarks at an event titled ‘Nagorik Utsab’ organised on voter awareness and civic activism. The Hunger Project Bangladesh and Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) jointly organised the event at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) auditorium in the capital’s Agargaon on Wednesday.
Referring to the anarchy in the RMG sector, M Shakhawat Hussain said, “The workers are not creating the problem. They are being used to create problems. It is quite unfortunate. We have to be aware of those who are instigating to create unrest inside the country from outside.”
He also talked about the national election. He said, “So far, the country witnessed four national elections which were more or less acceptable globally.”
Criticising the three national polls held under the Awami League government, the labour adviser said, “You don’t need to go abroad to learn how to ruin an electoral system. These elections were the last nails on the coffin of democracy. We have already seen the consequences. Each and every infrastructure has been destroyed.”
“The general election was considered a festival once. However, the people of the country were deprived of their voting rights. A credible election must be participatory, which means the voters have an active participation in the polls,” he added.
He hoped that the next election will be an exceptional one.
Shakhawat Hussain further said, “Those who will participate in the upcoming polls might have taken lessons from the last three elections. If they hadn’t, that would be unfortunate.”
SHUJAN acting president justice MA Matin said, “We have to raise awareness among the people. People have some birthrights. When the spirit of democracy is prevalent, there is no need for governance and law. When that spirit is dead, then even the laws won’t be enough to uphold that spirit.”
SHUJAN secretary and chief of the reform commission on the electoral system, Badiul Alam Majumder said, “Everybody has some liability for where we are standing today. In this case, politicians have more responsibilities. They didn’t fulfill their commitments. Justice Habibur Rahman said the country was in the hands of gamblers.”
He went on saying, “A reform within the political parties is quite essential to get rid of this situation. And it should not be imposed on them; rather the political parties should come forward with some reform initiatives. However, no attempts will be successful if the citizens do not raise their voice as they are the owners of the state.”
Badiul Alam further said they were expecting the caretaker government system to be resumed through a court verdict on 17 December. Everyone should act as watchdog so this system does not get discarded ever again, he said.