Home Minister orders RAB to submit probe report quickly 

“Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) submitted a memorandum to me demanding for Sagar and Runi. We can’t ensure trial but can submit the investigation report, we have been trying as many years have elapsed,” said the home minister.

“We also want the mystery behind the incident to be unveiled,” he added.

He also asked the journalists to provide information if they know anything about the murder.

Maasranga Television news editor Sagar Sarwar and his wife Meherun Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were found dead at their rented apartment in the city’s West Rajabazar area on 11 February 2012.

Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case with Sher-e-Banglanagar police station on the following day.

Police arrested Tanvir in connection with the murder case on 1 October, 2012. Later, he secured bail in 2014.