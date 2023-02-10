Home Minister orders RAB to submit probe report quickly 

“Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) submitted a memorandum to me demanding for Sagar and Runi. We can’t ensure trial but can submit the investigation report, we have been trying as many years have elapsed,” said the home minister.
“We also want the mystery behind the incident to be unveiled,” he added.
He also asked the journalists to provide information if they know anything about the murder.
Maasranga Television news editor Sagar Sarwar and his wife Meherun Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were found dead at their rented apartment in the city’s West Rajabazar area on 11 February 2012.
Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case with Sher-e-Banglanagar police station on the following day.
Police arrested Tanvir in connection with the murder case on 1 October, 2012. Later, he secured bail in 2014.
Law enforcers have so far arrested eight people, including Tanvir, in connection with the murder case.
The seven other suspects are Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Abu Syed, Mintu alias Baggira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Quamrul Hasan alias Arun, security guard Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir and Palash Rudra Pal.
‘CID becomes a symbol of people’s trust and love’
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh police has become a symbol of people’s trust and love, said the home minister.
“The CID of Bangladesh police is the highest investigative agency with modern technology, specialised knowledge and skills,” the minister said.
He was speaking as the chief guest at a certificate distribution programme on ‘Money Laundering Prevention and Financial Crime Investigation’ CID headquarters on Thursday.
The intelligence agency has investigated many crucial cases, including the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members, the murder of Ahsanullah Master, an MP from the Gazipur-2 constituency, the Pilkhana murder case, Chattogram’s 10 truck arms case, the 21 August grenade attack case, with great skill and professionalism.
The programme was presided over by the CID chief, additional IG, Mohammad Ali Mia.
In his speech, the CID chief said that there is no alternative to smart policing in building a smart Bangladesh. Anti-money laundering and financial crime investigation course started in October last year with the aim of building smart police. Some 450 people were trained on money laundering prevention and financial crime investigation through this four-month course, he added.
Mohammad Ali Mia also said that CID is jointly launching operations in coordination with Bangladesh Bank and other units to stop money laundering, hundis and other financial crimes.