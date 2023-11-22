12th national polls: Foreign secy to brief 90 countries in New Delhi

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen is scheduled to hold a meeting with envoys of 90 countries that do not operate missions in Dhaka but maintain diplomatic ties during his forthcoming trip to New Delhi in India.
He will brief them about the advancement of Bangladesh as well as the election climate here, particularly the government’s commitment to holding a free and fair election.
The secretary made the disclosure at a press briefing at the foreign ministry on Wednesday.
He will depart for India tomorrow, 23 November, and will attend a secretary-level bilateral meeting with Indian external affairs secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on the next day.
At the press briefing, secretary Masud Bin Momen said India is well aware of the fairness of the election in Bangladesh. “Now, we will present the issue of fair election before the 90 countries that do not operate embassies in Bangladesh.”
The 90 countries have accredited missions to Bangladesh by being resident in neighbouring India.
At the same time, it will offer an opportunity to campaign in favour of the candidacy of Bangladesh for the International Maritime Organization (IMO).