Discussion about election is already done with India: Foreign minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said, during the foreign scretary level discussion with India, bilateral matters will be discussed not political matters. He informed journalists at his office on Monday.
Foreign secretary Masud bin Momen is supposed to visit Delhi this week to join the foreign secretary level meeting of the two countries.
The foreign minister was asked whether there will be a discussion on the elections in the foreign secretary level meeting of the two countries in Delhi. In response, he said, 'The foreign secretary will not talk about the election. Other details will be discussed. The election has already been discussed with them. Honourable prime minister and the prime minister of India have talked about it.”
When asked what discussions took place between two neighbouring countries, the minister said, “India wants peace and stability in this territory, we also want that. They want the democratic process that is present in Bangladesh to continue. No fall must take place in the democratic process.”
By mentioning that “India does not want any undemocratic government in Bangladesh, Momen said, India is the largest democratic country of the world. So, they are always ‘’on the side of democracy.”
Indian foreign minister Vinay Kwatra will lead his country in the foreign secretary level meeting. Analysts assume the matter of preparation for election may come into discussion ahead of the election in Bangladesh during the discussion.