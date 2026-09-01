Many are calculating their actual salary increase under new pay scale: Info adviser

Information and Broadcasting Adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Zahed Ur Rahman, said it’s not that the salaries of government officials and employees would simply double once the new pay scale is implemented.

The information and broadcasting adviser made the remarks in response to questions from journalists at a press conference held at the Secretariat today, Tuesday to highlight the government’s activities.

Responding to the debate over whether an increase in government employees’ salaries would lead to higher inflation in the country, Zahed Ur Rahman said, “There is one thing we are missing: will the salaries increase too much?”