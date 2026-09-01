Many are calculating their actual salary increase under new pay scale: Info adviser
Information and Broadcasting Adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Zahed Ur Rahman, said it’s not that the salaries of government officials and employees would simply double once the new pay scale is implemented.
The information and broadcasting adviser made the remarks in response to questions from journalists at a press conference held at the Secretariat today, Tuesday to highlight the government’s activities.
Responding to the debate over whether an increase in government employees’ salaries would lead to higher inflation in the country, Zahed Ur Rahman said, “There is one thing we are missing: will the salaries increase too much?”
“I have spoken to many government employees, and for many of them, their salaries have already reached that level (of the new pay scale) through increments. I have seen many people calculating how much their salary will actually increase after the new pay scale is introduced,” he added.
The adviser further said, “It may appear that when they are moved up to the 100 per cent scale, their salaries are doubling. But that is not actually the case. Have we understood the point? There are many senior employees whose salaries have gradually reached close to the level of the new pay scale through increments.’
According to Zahed Ur Rahman, this is a measure taken to reduce inequality.
The Cabinet approved the new pay scale at its meeting on Monday. The increase in basic salaries will be implemented in three phases from 1 July this year through next year. Allowances under the new structure will take effect simultaneously from 1 January 2028.
Under the new pay scale, the starting basic salaries of government employees will increase by between 100 and 142 per cent, depending on their grade. Basic salaries for Grades 1 to 11 will increase by 100 per cent, while the increase for Grades 12 to 20 will range from 115 to 142 per cent.
Accordingly, the basic salary for the lowest, Grade 20, will rise from Tk 8,250 to Tk 20,000. The basic salary for the highest, Grade 1, will increase from Tk 78,000 to Tk 156,000.