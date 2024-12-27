Election without reforms will not be able to take country ahead: Yunus

The chief advisor went on to say, "It is not as if you or I are bound to accept whatever is recommended by the commissions. That is why at the final level a national consensus commission has been created." He said, "I feel that the voter age should be set at 17. I do not know what the reform commission will recommend. But if the people of the country agree with whatever the reform commission recommends, I will accept that to reach a consensus."

The reform committees will come up with many recommendations, said the chief advisor, adding, "We are at a stage now that whatever recommendations come in, we will speedily reach a consensus and carry out the reforms. We want to do what is needed to proceed towards the election."

The chief advisor said that the sacrifice of the July martyrs will not bear any meaning if a justice-based society is not created. He said that fascism had detached Bangladesh from all ideological aims and pitched it into darkness. He said, "We are working to take our dear Bangladesh back on the track of equality, human dignity and justice."

Regarding the trial of the July mass uprising killings, he said, "Our students and people tackled the killers of children and brutal murderers with firm courage. Such cruelty against humanity must certain be brought to justice."

Saying that the July uprising had lent courage to the dreams of the people, he added the silent Bangladesh had once again got back the strength to speak out. This strong voice is once against active in creating a unity."