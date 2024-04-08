Brazil can import RMG directly from Bangladesh: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday called upon Brazil to import directly readymade garment (RMG) products from Bangladesh.

"RMG goods from Bangladesh have been being exported to Brazil on a limited scale through the third party. It will be more affordable for Brazil if the country directly imports RMG items from Bangladesh," she said.

The prime minister came up with the remarks while a delegation of Brazil led by its Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira paid a courtesy call on her at her office in the morning.