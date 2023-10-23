PM Hasina calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

“We are and will remain at the forefront of the UN’s much-valued work in peacekeeping and peace-building in partnership with all the stakeholders,” she added.

As a strong supporter of multilateralism, the prime minister said, “We will continue to stand with the United Nations. We wish to see the United Nations as the seat of global governance, leading us from the front and working towards fulfilling the expectations of the entire world in an objective and non-selective manner”.

“Let us use this occasion to bolster our efforts and create a more inclusive United Nations based on mutual respect, partnership, cooperation, and solidarity,” Sheikh Hasina said.

24 October is celebrated as the United Nations Day to mark the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being on the day.