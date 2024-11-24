Former CJ Ruhul Amin passes away, SC suspends proceedings today

The message also mentioned that his namaz-e janaza will be held at the inner courtyard of the Supreme Court’s main building following the Zuhr prayer on Tuesday (26 November). The chief justice and justices from both divisions of the Supreme Court will attend the final prayer for him.

Chief justice Syed Refaat Ahmed mourned the death and conveyed his deepsest sympathies to the bereaved family.

To pay tribute to the former justice, the judicial proceedings of both divisions at the Supreme Court will remain suspended today. However, administrative operations will continue as usual at the registry building.