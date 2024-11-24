Former CJ Ruhul Amin passes away, SC suspends proceedings today
Former chief justice Ruhul Amin passed away in early hours on Sunday at his 83. He was suffering from various old-age health complications.
The chief justice's office said in a condolence message that former chief justice Ruhul Amin passed away at around 4:30 am Sunday (24 November) while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka.
The message also mentioned that his namaz-e janaza will be held at the inner courtyard of the Supreme Court’s main building following the Zuhr prayer on Tuesday (26 November). The chief justice and justices from both divisions of the Supreme Court will attend the final prayer for him.
Chief justice Syed Refaat Ahmed mourned the death and conveyed his deepsest sympathies to the bereaved family.
To pay tribute to the former justice, the judicial proceedings of both divisions at the Supreme Court will remain suspended today. However, administrative operations will continue as usual at the registry building.
Justice Ruhul Amin was born in 1941 in Lakshmipur. He completed his Master’s in political science in 1962 and earned his LLB in 1965 from Dhaka University. In 1966, he was enrolled as an advocate of the then East Pakistan High Court, later becoming an advocate of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in 1981.
He was appointed a justice of the High Court division on 18 February 1992, and promoted to the Appellate Division on 11 January, 2001. He served as the 15th chief justice from 1 March, 2007, to 31 May, 2008.