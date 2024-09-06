Dengue spreads, inadequte action  

cticidesDengue cases in the country have increased more than twice in August compared to July. Even deaths have increased more than twice. Public health experts say that the weather conditions show clear signs of a spike in dengue infection.

However, the health ministry and the local government agencies have become almost ineffective to prevent this disease borne by Aedes mosquitoes. Though donor organisations have insisted on dengue prevention, there’s not much being done by the ministry of health.

There are two reasons to be worried about dengue this time. First, the number of dengue cases this year is a lot lower than that from last year. So is the number of deaths. However, the mortality rate so far this time is quite higher than that from last year.

Second, dengue is an infection that is usual in monsoon. However, Bangladesh’s experience from 2022 at least showed that the highest number infection was recorded in October that year.

Though, the number of cases and deaths has been low so far this time, the condition of the weather especially the heavy rainfall after the monsoon is showing danger signs of dengue, commented public health expert Mushtaq Hossain.