Dengue control: Big talk, little action

The more dengue mosquitoes there are, the more likely people are at risk of contracting dengue and the more people may have to be admitted to hospital. The health department claims that there is adequate medical equipment at the hospitals. There is no difference in the treatment of dengue cases in Dhaka or outside of Dhaka. The officials say that dengue patients outside of Dhaka do not need to come to Dhaka for treatment.

The health directorate so far has reported 32 deaths of dengue patients. Experts say that the reasons behind these deaths are coming to hospital to late, lack of proper management, and elderly patients having other health problems. A review of the deaths reveals the reason behind the high number of deaths.

The health ministry, however, is not publishing the data from the death review reports. A committee of experts has reviewed information regarding 94 patients who died in 2023 in Dhaka hospitals. They have submitted their review report to the health directorate. The health directorate, however, is not publishing the report.

The health directorate's director (disease control) Sheikh Daud Adnan, speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, Thursday, said a decision will soon be taken regarding the death review reports.

On the one hand the local government ministry has not taken any effective measures to control mosquitoes across the country, and on the other hand, the health directorate has taken no visible additional initiatives to bring down the deaths. As the rainy season approaches, people are growing more restless and concerned about the dengue situation.

Public health expert Be-Nazir Ahmed told Prothom Alo that there was need of evidence-based successful measures for dengue control and treatment. But the local government and health ministry have not taken such measures. They do not have the capacity, not do they make any effort to build up that capacity. The two ministries have taken the matter of dengue very lightly. The local government ministry should have strengthened the mosquito control programme in the big cities and all over the country. And all possible alternative measures should have been taken to reduce the number of dengue deaths.

