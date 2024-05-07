Dengue deaths on the rise

The number of dengue patients and deaths continues to rise in the country and what is more concerning is that the deaths are on the rise in Bangladesh at a higher rate than anywhere in the world.

Experts said the dengue situation is getting slightly complex in the country.

There are also allegations of lack of proper steps to tackle the situation; no countrywide dengue prevention campaign is seen, and there is no progress in treatment either.

The prevalence of dengue was first reported on a large scale in the country in 2000. Since then, the mosquito-borne disease has continued to break out every year except for 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic and no death from dengue was recorded that year.