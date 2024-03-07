Dengue situation highly alarming this year

The number of dengue cases reported in Barguna in the first two months of the year was 21. The number rose to 83 this year. However, no casualties have been reported so far this year. There was no casualty in the first two months of the last year as well.

However, the dengue situation is quite alarming this time, said Barguna civil surgeon Mohammad Fajlul Haque. He said, “We don’t have preventive arrangements. We only can ensure the treatment for the patients. But, it is the responsibility of the local government agencies to run mosquito extermination programmes.”