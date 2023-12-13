919 patients diagnosed with dengue daily on average

Some 919 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals daily on average this year. The average daily dengue-related casualties stand at 5. The number of dengue patients aged below 15 who died last year was 166. This figure was obtained by analysing the daily updates from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) throughout the year.

However, this data does not represent the entire scenario. The government's data exclude information about many people diagnosed with dengue. Some of these patients received separate home treatment, while many did not undergo any treatment at all. Therefore, obtaining accurate information about patients excluded from the government data is challenging.