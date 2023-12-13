919 patients diagnosed with dengue daily on average

Some 919 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals daily on average this year. The average daily dengue-related casualties stand at 5. The number of dengue patients aged below 15 who died last year was 166. This figure was obtained by analysing the daily updates from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) throughout the year.
However, this data does not represent the entire scenario. The government's data exclude information about many people diagnosed with dengue. Some of these patients received separate home treatment, while many did not undergo any treatment at all. Therefore, obtaining accurate information about patients excluded from the government data is challenging.
Dengue death toll nears 1,600
According to public health experts, the actual number of dengue patients is estimated to be four to five times higher than the number of patients admitted to hospitals. Therefore, the projected total number of dengue patients this year is around 1.2 million to 1.5 million.
With 19 days still remaining in this year, the number of dengue patients admitted to hospitals has already reached 317,956, with 1,667 reported deaths.
Such a high number of dengue patients and subsequent casualties are unprecedented in the history of the country. Although the number of dengue patients is higher in the South American country Brazil, the casualties there remain below 1,000.
Public health experts and entomologists have consistently expressed concern that the government has not given adequate attention to the dengue situation. There is a lack of long-term planning or programmes addressing this issue.
The government becomes a bit proactive when the number of dengue patients rises every year during the monsoon. However, all these promptness disappears as soon as dengue related indicators fall in winter. This pattern has persisted for years.
Speaking regarding this, public health expert professor Be-Nazir Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “This year we have seen that dengue has been persisting throughout the year and it has spread across the country. Bangladesh is facing a complex and difficult health situation at the moment. If the government doesn’t work throughout the year and across the country, both the number of patients and casualties will increase in the coming days. The costs of related medicines and treatment will increase at the same time.”
More to follow…