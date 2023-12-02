Dengue outbreak needs integrated action

According to the health department, as of last Wednesday the number of dengue cases this year has reached 3,11,014 and the number of deaths 1,615. The heath department only keeps track of patients who come to the hospital, but does not have the record of those patients who get treated at home without going to the hospital, or who die before receiving treatment. According to officials concerned, there are at least four times the number of patients outside hospital.

Previously, dengue outbreak was mainly during the rainy season, the breeding time for the Aedes mosquito which carries the dengue virus. With the end of the monsoon, dengue would also subside. Since last year, the outbreak of dengue has been observed in winter as well.

Unfortunately, the policymakers are trying to tackle dengue in the routine manner. As a result, the situation has almost gone out of control. According to public health experts, even though the dengue has taken on serious proportions, the government does not have much control over the disease. The government is not allocating necessary funds for montoring and research. Only the information of hospitalised patients is recorded by the health officials. But apart from this, there is no information about the large number of people who are receiving treatment at home. Out-of-hospital patients should also be identified and screened.