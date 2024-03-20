Dengue situation likely to worsen this year

Dengue claimed a record number of lives in the country last year. With just the beginning, dengue threatens to be more fatal this year. Everyone has to work together to handle a possible worst outbreak of dengue this year.

Health minister Samanta Lal Sen and top health officials said this in a meeting on 'reducing the outbreak of dengue and Chikungunya and coordinating medical services' organised by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday. Mayors of two city corporations of Dhaka were present in the meeting. The meeting was organised to enhance coordination of work on dengue prevention.

After the meeting, the health minister told reporters that it is not possible for the government alone to bring dengue under control. Citizens should be active in mosquito control. He said the hospitals have been instructed to be ready while awareness campaigns should be run at ward level.

