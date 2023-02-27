Congress wants speedy settlement of water sharing deals

“India-Bangladesh ties have always been marked by openness, trust, cooperation, and mutual respect. Under the leadership of PM Indira Gandhi and successive Indian governments, we not only supported Bangladesh gain her independence, but also helped in maintaining stability,” the party mentioned this in its International Resolution. “We have successfully utilised that special relationship to conclude long-standing land and maritime boundary agreements. We need to once again lean on those ties to resolve long-pending issues through dialogue, especially the sharing of river waters.”
The party, however, did not mention the name of Teesta river in its International Resolution. “We also resolve ways to find ways to ensure greater economic integration that is equitable and mutually beneficial, deepen security cooperation, greater connectivity and enhance development partnership/trade,” Congress said.
Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party’s policy on neighbouring countries, Congress said, “Unfortunately, in the last eight years, our role in our immediate periphery has diminished because of the BJP government’s policies. China has methodically capitalised on this. India will need to redouble efforts to keep our neighbour’s natural interest in India from being overwhelmed by Chinese investments and assistance.”
The three day-session of Congress concluded on Sunday.