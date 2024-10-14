Hilsa caught in the debt trap

Our plan is to follow the trail of the hilsa of FB Marium Trawler, where these fish end up, how the cost increases steadily and how much the consumers buy the fish for in the end. So we give our Khulna correspondent the truck number and the mobile number of the truck driver Al Mamun. He conceals his identity and talks to the truck driver at around 8:30pm to learn the truck will arrive at Khulna at around 10:30pm. Calls were made several times to the truck driver between 10:00 pm and 10:30pm, but he did not respond. The correspondent waited at the Sachibuniya intersection, considering that the truck may pass through the city's zero point to head towards Satkhira. It was raining. Just after 11:00pm the truck was spotted going past the Sachibuniya intersection towards Gollamari. Following the truck, it was seen it went via Gollamari, Nirala, Moilapotar intersection to Rupsha KCC wholesale fish market and halted here. It was all quiet. The few people there were asleep. Some woke up at the sound of the truck. After a bit, a cycle van and three men came and unloaded the hilsa packets from the truck and took them to the 'Madhumati Fish' establishment there.

The workers there said that these hilsa had been brought from Patharghata to be exported to India. The next day (26 September) the fish would be sent via the Benapole land port to Kolkata.

The next evening the 'Madhumati Fish' proprietor (managing director) Gopal Biswas said his company generally import and export fish from and to India. That day (26 September) they were exporting 170 packets of hilsa to India through Benapole, Jashore. The fish had come from Pathargatha, Patuakhali and Cox's Bazar. When the name of wholesaler Bachchu was mentioned, Gopal Biswas said, "Shah Alam of Mahipur, Kalapara, sends me the fish. I have heard of Bachchu Gazi too." But he was unwilling to say how much he had paid Shah Alam or Bachchu Gazi.

That was a problem. We took so much trouble to follow the trail and now the hilsa were off to India! But we were not going to give up. In the evening the Khulna correspondent went to the Rupsha fish market and asked the retail price of hilsa. An 800 gram hilsa there sold for around Tk 1,800 per kg.

So it could be discerned that the hilsa bought by Patharghatha wholesaler Bachchu Gazi for Tk 1,400 per kg and sent to Khulna, would go up in cost by Tk 400 per kg it sold in the local retail market. But there was another twist. If bought in auction, a maund of fish is 42kg, Bachchu Gazi's boxes each carry 21 kg or half a maund of fish. As this is perishable, the price comes to Tk 1,333 per kg. But this is adjusted with the Tk 50 to Tk 60 for transport and ice costs. The retailers buy the fish from the wholesalers with another hike in cost and then they sell it at a higher price yet again to the retail buyers.

Director of M/s Madina Fish Traders at the Rupsha KCC wholesale fish market, Md Abu Musa, told our correspondent, there is still competition in the market at present. They sell fish at retails with just a profit of Tk 5 to Tk 10 per fish. The retailers get 100 gram extra per kg. Abu Musa also admitted to paying the wholesalers and stockists "dadon" so as to ensure they get a steady supply of fish.

Needless to say, because of this all-devouring usury, the money-lending trend of "dadon", the hilsa market is not competitive. No one can bargain and assess the market when buying or selling. Whoever can release more "dadon", can grab the bigger lot of fish and can control the market. He can increase or decrease the price of the fish at will.

The next day that Patharghatha correspondent visited wholesaler Bachchu Gazi again to ask about the cost of those hilsa. This time he said, "I have no idea where the hilsa have gone. I send the fish to Jhanu Babu in Jashore. He told me to load the fish on that truck." When asked for Jhanu Babu's phone number, he avoided giving the number.

Rajshahi's Prothom Alo correspondent finally managed to get Jhanu Babu's phone number. His actual name is Jan Mohammad. He is known to be the biggest fish stockist in Rajshahi. His business partner is Meraj Hossain Babu. They have named their establishment 'Janu-Babu-Rajshahi', not Jhanu-Babu. But after talking to him two days, it would seem Jhanu (wily) would have been a more appropriate name for him. One the first day he said, he imported fish to Rajshahi for a 30 per cent commission. He also said that he did not give any order for fish to Patharghatha's Bachchu Gazi that day.

The next day when we visited his establishment, he acted to be poor and said, "Bachchu Gazi owns the fish. I just auction his fish and get a three per cent commission."

During investigations we found that whatever the stockists said upfront at first, later proved to be false. For example, Khulna's Gopal Biswas had said that he had bought 800-gram-hilsa at the rate of Tk 1,200 per kg. Yet in the Patharghatha hub the 850-gram-hilsa was auctioned at Tk 1,400 per kg. Then again, Rajshahi's Janu Babu mentioned a certain price for the hilsa at his hub, but immediately checking this out at Shaheb Bazar, it was seen that the retail price was even less which would have been impossible. On the first day he said he sold hilsa, on the next day he said he auctions hilsa. While there is no auctioning in Khulna, this goes on at Rajshahi. When the matter of money-lending or "dadon" was raised, Janu Babu said, "I did pay some long ago. But it is not required any more. I do not pay. Others do." It was evident that "dadon" was a reason for increased prices.