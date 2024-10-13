Hilsa finds itself in troubled waters

While travelling to Majher Char in the Meghna river via Tulatuli Kheyaghat of Dhaniya Union of Bhola Sadar Upazila, shoals were seen from the north-eastern part of Kachia and Daulatkhan Madanpur unions of Sadar upazila to Charmunshi in the southwest to the south of Neamatpur, as well as near the Hazari Char. Narrow canals, known as longa, were also seen in between.

Twenty to 22 fishermen were seen catching fish with pitano jal, a type of fishing net. Fishermen employed by Madanprur union parishad chairman Nasir Uddin and Dhania union parishad chairman Manirul Islam were also seen catching fishes during the last dry season with paijal, another type of fishing net.

Both pitano jal and paijal are banned for fishing. These nets mainly catch hilsa and other fish fries and hardly catch big fish.

Local fishermen said sometimes hilsa drifts to the area of fishermen using illegal pitano jal, and then the latter chase and beat the former to drive them out from their respective area.

Visiting the Tulatuli fishing jetty on the morning of 29 September, fishermen were seen coming to sell fish. They were filling the crates of wholesalers with hilsa of different sizes that including jatka, medium and big size fishes. Fishermen and wholesale traders said these jatka were caught in pitano jal.

Fishermen pointed to the boxes of several wholesale traders. One of them said, “Look, there is jal-savar, which consists of a fishing trawler, nets and other necessary equipment; it caught all jatka worth about Tk 150,000.”

While passing through the Betua launch ghat, shoals were seen across several kilometres of the area 8 number char, Mahishar char, Sabek Urichar and 12 number char in the east of Meghna river in Dhaligaurnagar union of Lalmohan upazila. Various types of nets including pitano jal, mosquito nets and khorchi jal are being thrown in the river for fishing. Leaders from chars receive money for the use of mosquito nets while local leaders arrange khorchi jal fishing nets.

Baskets filled with jatka were seen being unloaded from the boats to the jetty. Other smaller fishes were also seen. When asked, fishermen said that fishermen from Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Sandwip, Hatia and Chittagong use banned nets for fishing in rivers and sea estuaries.

General fishermen could not go near them. Similar troubles also occur in the sea. Fishermen cast nets and then wait for hilsa to be caught, meanwhile trawling vessels tear through the nets, and when fishermen protest, they are met with hot water from the vessels.

Metal drums, plastic containers and poles were seen across Meghna river and sea estuary. Locals said these nets are known as bindi jal or behundi jal. Since the mouth of this net is open, it swallows everything. The tail of this net is triangle-shaped, which is known as duraira.