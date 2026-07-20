Licences of 49 recruiting agencies, including 5 owned by ex-AL MPs, cancelled

The government has revoked the licenses of a total of 49 recruiting agencies, including those associated with four former Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Awami League, who were involved in a syndicate that exploited the Malaysian labour market.

This decision was announced in a gazette notification issued yesterday by the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment after complaints against these agencies were accepted by the court.

According to the gazette, under the conditions of their licences, recruiting agencies are obligated to comply with the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Act, 2013, the Expatriates' Employment and Migration (Amendment) Act, 2023, and other relevant laws and regulations.