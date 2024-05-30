Malaysia labour market: Four MPs' business booms after joining 'syndicate'

In December 2018, the elected Awami League member of parliament from Feni, Nizam Uddin Hazari, got a licence to send workers overseas. His company's name is Snigdha International.

In the three and a half years after the licence was issued, they sent only 100 workers overseas. But after they joined the 'Malaysia syndicate', around 8000 workers have been sent in the past one and a half years in the name of Nizam Hazari's agency. Snigdha Overseas ranks fourth highest among agencies sending the most workers to Malaysia.

The Malaysia syndicate includes recruiting agencies of two more members of parliament and two family members of an MP. These companies are 5M International of Feni-3 member of parliament Lt. Col. Masud Uddin Chowdhury (retd), Ahmed International of Dhaka-20 member of parliament Benjir Ahmed, Orbitals Enterprise of Kashmeri Kamal, wife of former finance minister and present member of parliament AHM Mustafa Kamal, and Orbitals International of Nafisa Kamal, AHM Mustafa Kamal's daughter. Mustafa Kamal established Orbitals Enterprise in 1979.