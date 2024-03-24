Malaysian labour market: Take action against the fraud syndicate

Although the Malaysian labour market opened after two years, aspirant Bangladeshi migrants have not benefited. It is a syndicate in Bangladesh and Malaysia that has been benefited. It is a matter of deep concern that being trapped by this syndicate, a section of aspirant migrants have gone to Malaysia, spending huge amounts of money, but are now leading inhuman lives as they didn't get any jobs. As per the law, a migrant needs Tk 80,000 to go to Malaysia but the migrant has to give Tk 400,000-450,000.

Sources at the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry have said the Malaysian government is not approving any new application for the recruitment of foreign workers, Those who have already got approval have to submit applications for visa by 31 March. And those who have received a visa or will have to enter Malaysia by 31 May.

In the beginning 25 recruiting agencies were allowed to send workers and later the number was increased to 100. These agencies in collusion with some Malaysian private agencies resorted to fraudulence.