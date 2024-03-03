DC conference: PM Hasina asks for ensuring building codes, actions against food stocking

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sunday asked all concerned particularly the field level administration to ensure maintaining building codes and actions against food stockpiling across the country.

“All have to keep an eye on pursuing building codes properly. The codes will have to be followed in every place of the country while constructing buildings,” she said.

The prime minister also directed to become tough on any sort of food stockpiling and adultery as such dishonest acts generally increase ahead of the holy Ramadan.

She was providing a set of instructions while inaugurating the four-day DC Conference-2024 at the Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the capital this morning.

“We should construct buildings keeping in mind safety measures that include fire extinguishing management, cross ventilation and rain harvesting systems in line with the building codes,” she said.