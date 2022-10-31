Bangladesh

Two more DIGs sent on forced retirement in 'public interest'

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The government has sent two more senior police officials into forced retirement, said two separate gazette notifications of the home ministry on Monday, weeks after three police superintendents (SPs) met the same fate.      

The officials are Mahbub Hakim, additional DIG of Tourist Police, and Alamgir Alam, additional DIG of Criminal Investigation Department.  

The two gazettes said both Mahbub Hakim and Alamgir Alam have been sent on retirement in 'public interest' in line with the section 45 of the ‘Public Service Act, 2018. The order will be effective soon.

Earlier on 18 October, the government sent three more police SPs into forced retirement.

They are Delwar Hossain Mia and Mirza Abdullah Hel Baki of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Muhammad Shahidullah Chowdhury of police headquarters.    

