Persons who laundered over Tk 2b identified: Adviser
Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said an initiative is being taken to retrieve the siphoned off money in some sensitive cases.
Different countries have been involved with the process of bringing back the money.
A section of people who siphoned off over Tk 2 billion have been identified, he added.
Salehuddin Ahmed made the remark while replying to a question of a reporter after the meeting of the advisory council committee on public purchase at the secretariat today, Tuesday.
The adviser said a huge amount of money was looted. The money is being traced to bring back and some legal steps are being taken to this end, taking foreign countries onboard.
He said a clearer picture can be presented about bringing back the money the next month.
Asked if it is possible to bring back several hundred billion dollars of siphoned off money, Salehuddin Ahmed said, “Yes, it is possible. Those who laundered over Tk 2 billion are being identified.”
The interim government is set to enact a special law aimed at streamlining the recovery process of money laundered during 15 years of Awami League government.
The decision to formulate the law to retrieve the laundered money was taken on Monday in a meeting chaired by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.
Earlier, the government had formed a committee to prepare a white paper on the economic condition of the country.
According to the white paper, a whopping USD 234 billion dollar was laundered from the country during the reign of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League. Of the amount, USD 17 billion was laundered from the banking system.