Persons who laundered over Tk 2b identified: Adviser

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said an initiative is being taken to retrieve the siphoned off money in some sensitive cases.

Different countries have been involved with the process of bringing back the money.

A section of people who siphoned off over Tk 2 billion have been identified, he added.

Salehuddin Ahmed made the remark while replying to a question of a reporter after the meeting of the advisory council committee on public purchase at the secretariat today, Tuesday.

The adviser said a huge amount of money was looted. The money is being traced to bring back and some legal steps are being taken to this end, taking foreign countries onboard.