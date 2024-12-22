Will propose new law, amendments for press freedom: Kamal Ahmed

Media Reform Commission chief Kamal Ahmed on Sunday said that the commission plans to propose a new media protection law while recommending amendments to 32 existing laws that hinder press freedom.

“We’ve found a list of 32 laws that create obstacles to the path of press freedom. We hope we will recommend amendments to the laws…. we’ve received suggestions for enacting a fresh media protection law. It needs to consider this protection law,” he said while addressing a discussion in the city.

Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) arranged the event titled “Dialogue for Democratic Reconstruction on Mass Media Perspective” at the Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP) auditorium.

Kamal Ahmed said the self-censorship in the media is a legacy of the past practice, which should be removed. “It is said that self-censorship still works (in the media). This self-censorship is legacy. It has become a habit. It is I who will have to change and remove this habit,” he said.