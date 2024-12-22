Will propose new law, amendments for press freedom: Kamal Ahmed
Media Reform Commission chief Kamal Ahmed on Sunday said that the commission plans to propose a new media protection law while recommending amendments to 32 existing laws that hinder press freedom.
“We’ve found a list of 32 laws that create obstacles to the path of press freedom. We hope we will recommend amendments to the laws…. we’ve received suggestions for enacting a fresh media protection law. It needs to consider this protection law,” he said while addressing a discussion in the city.
Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) arranged the event titled “Dialogue for Democratic Reconstruction on Mass Media Perspective” at the Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP) auditorium.
Kamal Ahmed said the self-censorship in the media is a legacy of the past practice, which should be removed. “It is said that self-censorship still works (in the media). This self-censorship is legacy. It has become a habit. It is I who will have to change and remove this habit,” he said.
A national media survey will be conducted throughout the country from 1-7 next January, said the reform commission chief.
He said the survey will be carried out among 48,000 households to know if people have the trust in media and which media – newspaper, television, radio or social platform-- they trust in.
Kamal Ahmed said there is a very limited space for media accountability in Bangladesh. “The press council is a dysfunctional and failed institution, but it should be made an effective one,” he said.
About the media ownership, he said, “We’re trying to analyse the media mafia to know who are in their boards of directors and what sources of their money are, if they are profitable or not.”
Noting that anarchy continues in the media landscape as a journalist wears three hats simultaneously – the hat of a journalist, the hat of an advertisement procurer and the hat of a salesman—particularly in outside Dhaka. “But a journalist should not engage in advertisement collection,” he said.
The commission chief stressed the need for ensuring financial security for journalists as part of the media reform.
“It will have to have financial security for journalists. Otherwise there will be no social dignity and social protection for journalists. So, it will surely be a recommendation (in its reform report) over the financial security of journalists,” he said.
He said there should be a minimum salary floor for all journalists, ensuring fair compensation not just for those based in Dhaka but for professionals throughout the country.
Kamal Ahmed said a unity among journalists is needed to resist interference and influence in the media. There should be unity for all media on one platform, he said.
He said there is a very strong division among journalists. It is very tough to come out of this as there are very acute divisions, particularly political divisions among journalists unions, editors and even media owners.