Election in February first half consistent with Jamaat ameer's views: Salahuddin Ahmed

Speaking on Saturday afternoon to Prothom Alo about London meeting, BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed made these remarks about the reaction expressed by the Jamaat-e-Islami's central executive council to the media. He also spoke about the reaction of National Citizen Party (NCP).

Chief advisor of the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus met with BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman in London yesterday, Friday. In the joint statement made after the meeting, it was said that if all preparations can be completed in time, the election will be held before Ramadan, that is, in the first half of February next year.

On Friday night NCP, the party comprising youth who were at the helm of the July mass uprising, expressed their official reaction. They felt that the government was giving priority to the stand and demand of one party only concerning the election. They said that the July declaration was be presented, the July Charter must be enacted to implement the fundamental reforms, a roadmap for the trials must be declared, and only then should election-related discussions be finalised.