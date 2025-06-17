Chief adviser seeks UN support for probe into enforced disappearances

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said Monday Bangladesh would welcome any support from the United Nations in its investigations into the incidents of enforced disappearance in the past one and a half decades.

"I wish the United Nations were associated with our ongoing enquiry into the incidents of enforced disappearance. It will give the process some strength," said Professor Yunus.

The chief adviser made the comments when the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID) Vice-Chairperson Grazyna Baranowska and member Ana Lorena Delgadillo Perez called on him at the state guest house, Jamuna in Dhaka.