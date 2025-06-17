Chief adviser seeks UN support for probe into enforced disappearances
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said Monday Bangladesh would welcome any support from the United Nations in its investigations into the incidents of enforced disappearance in the past one and a half decades.
"I wish the United Nations were associated with our ongoing enquiry into the incidents of enforced disappearance. It will give the process some strength," said Professor Yunus.
The chief adviser made the comments when the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID) Vice-Chairperson Grazyna Baranowska and member Ana Lorena Delgadillo Perez called on him at the state guest house, Jamuna in Dhaka.
The UN officials lauded the initiatives of Bangladesh's Interim Government in addressing the issue of enforced disappearances, particularly the country's accession to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED), but emphasised that there was still much to be done.
The UN officials also praised the work and commitment demonstrated by the commission of enquiry on enforced disappearances.
The Chief Adviser said the government was extending the tenure of the commission until December.
"Even though they got threatened in many ways, the commission is doing an important job. When they submitted the last report, I told them there should be a horror museum for visitors. We need your support too. We need assistance and collaboration," he said.
The chief adviser expressed his satisfaction that Bangladesh could welcome the UN team here after more than a decade.
"We are extremely happy that you're here after 13 years of waiting. We would like you to support the work of our Commission and keep your association with them to provide guidance and strength," he said.
Baranowska said since 2013, they had been trying to work on enforced disappearance in Bangladesh and thanked the Interim Government for setting up the enquiry commission.
"The enquiry commission and its work-- this is a huge commitment from your government. Thanks very much for that. It's a big honour for us," she said. Baranowska said they would visit outside Dhaka and hold meetings with victims, civil society and political activists.