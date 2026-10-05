Bay of Bengal Conversation
External powers can create trouble in the Bay of Bengal region if they wish; it must be kept peaceful
The risk of external powers stirring up trouble in the Bay of Bengal region if they so choose remains a persistent concern. However, this largely hinges on the vigilance of the nations within the region, including Bangladesh.
Any disruption or instability created here would serve no one’s interest, including that of Bangladesh. Maintaining a peaceful Bay of Bengal and ensuring secure maritime trade routes is a collective imperative for the regional nations.
Speakers made these observations today, Monday, during a discussion titled “Why the Bay of Bengal Matters to the World” on the final day of the ‘Bay of Bengal Conversation 2026’.
The three-day event was organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital’s Karwan Bazar. The session took place just prior to the closing remarks delivered by CGS President Zillur Rahman this afternoon.
Participating in the discussion, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhury, former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan and Chairman of the Sanobar Institute, remarked that, much like other sea areas in Asia, the Bay of Bengal must keep a close watch on evolving global geopolitics.
Referring to the United States’ strategy in the Indo-Pacific, he noted that many on China’s side regard it as a “containment policy against China.”
“The Bay of Bengal lies at the heart of the Indian Ocean,” Chaudhury stated. “However, we have observed that the Chinese have rerouted a portion of their maritime trade towards Asia and Europe, leveraging the concept of a Eurasian partnership proposed by the Russian President. In essence, a significant volume of Chinese trade is altering its maritime routes.”
Noting that the Bab-el-Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz are already under strain, the former diplomat voiced concern over what might happen if the Strait of Malacca were also to fall victim to global geopolitics—a matter of vital consequence for the Bay of Bengal littoral states.
He urged them to work together to prevent any conflict that could impact West Asia.
Outlining Pakistan’s stance on the Bay of Bengal, Chaudhury added that Pakistan recognises the importance of the Bay of Bengal community because it believes trade routes should remain open and unhindered. “Our goods are also transported through the Indian Ocean. As a result, keeping this region peaceful and safe for maritime trade is in our shared collective interest.”
Pradeep K Taneja, Senior Lecturer in Asian Studies at the University of Melbourne, Australia, observed that the threat of external powers causing trouble in the Bay of Bengal region is an ever-present risk.
However, he emphasised that it depends on the alertness of the region’s nations, including Bangladesh, since any conflict or chaos here would be detrimental to all.
He added, “I believe the people and leaders of Bangladesh are well aware of their national interests.”
Potential in Shipbuilding and Recycling
Christian Brix Møller, the Ambassador of Denmark to Dhaka, addressed how Denmark and Bangladesh could build a partnership to leverage Bangladesh’s strategic geographical advantage in the Bay of Bengal.
He suggested that Bangladesh could diversify its exports, noting that alongside the pharmaceutical sector, shipbuilding and ship recycling (dismantling) present promising commercial avenues.
Ambassador Møller highlighted the exceptionally close ties between Denmark and Bangladesh, pointing out that on a per capita basis, Denmark is Bangladesh’s largest export destination. Denmark also maintains significant investments across various sectors in Bangladesh.
He further mentioned, “Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we have had to increase our defence spending, which necessitated a reduction in certain development assistance.”
John K. Glenn, Professorial Lecturer at George Washington University in the United States, remarked that he agrees that the old world order had broken down. But they must also consider what comes next; merely endorsing a new order was not enough.
Among others who spoke during this session was Shiuneen Rasheed, High Commissioner of the Maldives to Dhaka.