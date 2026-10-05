External powers can create trouble in the Bay of Bengal region if they wish; it must be kept peaceful

The risk of external powers stirring up trouble in the Bay of Bengal region if they so choose remains a persistent concern. However, this largely hinges on the vigilance of the nations within the region, including Bangladesh.

Any disruption or instability created here would serve no one’s interest, including that of Bangladesh. Maintaining a peaceful Bay of Bengal and ensuring secure maritime trade routes is a collective imperative for the regional nations.

Speakers made these observations today, Monday, during a discussion titled “Why the Bay of Bengal Matters to the World” on the final day of the ‘Bay of Bengal Conversation 2026’.