'No payment, no service'

Mosammat Shumi Begum (27) of Gobindabganj upazila in Gaibandha is the mother of two. Her youngest is a boy of 20 months. Her husband Md Sajed Mondal is a farmer. The government runs a programme for poor women, the 'Mother and child support programme', which aims at meeting the nutritional needs of an infant from when it is in the womb to the crucial first 1000 days of its life. Shumi applied to be enlisted with this programme, but the local Union Parishad (UP) member asked for money to be enlisted for this allowance. She did not have the money and so could not be enlisted.

Shumi Begum voiced these allegations on Monday at the 'Service Provider Organisations and Public Hearing Fair 2022' organised by ActionAid Bangladesh. She is a resident of Gobindafulhara Abdapara village of Katabari union in the upazila. She said they ask for 4000 to 5000 taka to be enlisted. She was unable to pay so much money.

Shefali Rani (34), a member of indigenous community in Fulhara Kayarbhita village, made the same complaint. Her husband Dinesh Pahari is a day labourer. They have three sons and a daughter.