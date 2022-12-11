Very limited spaces offered for Rohingya resettlement: UNHCR

"Any resettlement will have to be part of a comprehensive approach with the main focus to remain on preparing the Rohingya for voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return," said a spokesperson at UNHCR office in Dhaka on Sunday.

At the same time, he said, they need to work towards improving refugees’ resilience while living in the camps and investing in their self-reliance to make them less dependent of humanitarian assistance.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson further said resettlement may be considered an option for refugees living in extremely vulnerable conditions and who, for various reasons, are unable or unwilling to return to their country of origin.