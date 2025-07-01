Crimes against humanity: Sheikh Hasina among 206 accused, 73 arrested

A total of 27 cases have so far been filed in the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) over crimes against humanity committed across the country during the July Uprising.

Ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 205 other people have been accused in these cases. Among them, 73 have been arrested, while 132 are still at large. One of the arrested accused has died in custody.

These figures regarding cases and arrests were obtained by Prothom Alo from the Chief Prosecutor's Office of the ICT on 25 June.

As per procedure, a written complaint must first be submitted to the Chief Prosecutor's Office or the Tribunal's investigation agency. If the initial evidence is found credible, the complaint is recorded as a "miscellaneous case" in the tribunal.

Following this, the investigation agency submits a report to the Chief Prosecutor's Office, which reviews the report and files formal charges with the tribunal. Once formal charges are filed, the case is documented as a regular case. The tribunal then holds a hearing on framing charges, and if the charges are formally framed, the trial officially begins.

So far, formal charges have been filed in three cases at the tribunal, including the case against Sheikh Hasina. Of the other two, one involves the killing of six protesters by gunfire in the Chankharpul area of Dhaka, and the other involves the murder of Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur.

According to the Chief Prosecutor’s Office, a total of 429 complaints have been submitted to the tribunal’s investigation agency and Chief Prosecutor’s Office regarding crimes against humanity during the July Uprising and enforced disappearances, killings, and torture during the one-and-a-half-decade rule of the Awami League government. Of the 27 cases filed so far, 24 are miscellaneous cases, while three have been converted into regular cases.

Regarding the tribunal's proceedings, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam told Prothom Alo that trials in three cases have already begun. Within July, investigation reports may be submitted in 5-7 more cases. If these trials begin and the court wishes, verdicts in most trials could be reached within the next six months.