Awami League miscreants tried to set my house on fire in Khagrachhari: Shadik Kayem
Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) Vice-President Shadik Kayem has alleged that activists of the activities-banned Awami League attempted to set his house on fire in Khagrachhari with petrol bombs and kerosene late Saturday night.
He made the allegation in a post on his verified Facebook page at around 5:30 am on Sunday.
Shadik Kayem wrote, “At around 3:30 am tonight, terrorists from the banned fascist Awami League attempted to set my house on fire in Khagrachhari using petrol bombs and kerosene.”
He said his parents were at home at the time of the incident. According to his post, the attackers threw petrol bombs around the house and poured kerosene in front of the door before attempting to set the entire house ablaze. The fire was extinguished by local residents before it could spread inside the house. His parents escaped serious harm, he said.
Sadik Kayem, who is the Jamaat-e-Islami-nominated mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation, further alleged that, "Supporters of killer Hasina, who is alienated from the people, believe they would regain political relevance by attacking, threatening and intimidating July uprising supporters."
He wrote that they were seeking revenge against the people through petrol bombs, arson and cowardly attacks under the cover of darkness. He said such clandestine acts of violence would not deter them but strengthen their resolve.
Declaring that fascist Awami League politics would not be allowed to return to Bangladesh, Shadik Kayem wrote that this was their ultimate position. He added that they would ensure the political demise of what he called the Awami League’s evil forces in Bangladesh in the near future.
Calls for arrest of those involved
Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar strongly condemned and protested the incident in a statement issued on Sunday.
He urged the government to arrest those involved, bring them to justice and ensure exemplary punishment.