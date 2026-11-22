Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) Vice-President Shadik Kayem has alleged that activists of the activities-banned Awami League attempted to set his house on fire in Khagrachhari with petrol bombs and kerosene late Saturday night.

He made the allegation in a post on his verified Facebook page at around 5:30 am on Sunday.

Shadik Kayem wrote, “At around 3:30 am tonight, terrorists from the banned fascist Awami League attempted to set my house on fire in Khagrachhari using petrol bombs and kerosene.”