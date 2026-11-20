The government is pursuing a political strategy alongside administrative measures to deal with the ongoing violence and sabotage by the Awami League whose activity is banned.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has become politically active on the ground against Awami League sabotage. In Dhaka and various districts, BNP leaders and activists are conducting patrols, protest marches and motorcycle processions.

At the same time, initiatives are underway to increase communication and unity among political parties that supported the mass uprising, in response to the recent violence.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and opposition leader Shafiqur Rahman have discussed the matter. Opposition parties have responded positively to calls for unity while maintaining their own political positions.