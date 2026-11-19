Train services suspended in Gopalganj and adjoining routes
Train services in Gopalganj have been suspended amid arson attacks on police stations and houses of a local member of parliament, as well as demonstrations by the Awami League, whose activities have been banned. Train services to Khulna via Gopalganj have also been suspended.
The suspended services include intercity, commuter and local trains. Four trains in total have been taken out of service. These trains used to make multiple trips a day.
Railway sources said the Ruposhi Bangla Express travels from Khulna to Dhaka in the morning. It then runs from Dhaka to Benapole via Gopalganj before returning to Khulna from Benapole as an intercity train.
On Wednesday, the train arrived in Dhaka from Khulna but could not proceed beyond Bhanga station in Faridpur on its way to Benapole. Its journey was subsequently suspended. The train did not operate today, Thursday.
Railway officials said there were problems in Narail as well as Gopalganj. For this reason, the train service has been suspended.
The Tungipara Express runs between Chapainawabganj and Tungipara in Gopalganj via Pabna and Rajbari. Yesterday, the train could not proceed beyond Kalukhali in Rajbari. It was then sent back to Chapainawabganj from Kalukhali. The authorities have decided to operate the train only between Chapainawabganj and Kalukhali from today.
Besides, the ‘Abhijatri’ commuter train operating between Dhaka and Gopalganj has also been suspended, railway sources said. The train makes one trip from Dhaka and one return trip each day. It was primarily introduced to allow passengers to travel to and from Gopalganj within the same day.
Yesterday, the train left Dhaka but got stuck after reaching Bhanga. Following persistent requests from passengers, it went to Kashiani in Gopalganj before returning to Dhaka. As a result, the train is not being operated today.
The train service began on 10 August. Railway sources said it was introduced at the request of local members of parliament.
Railway sources also said a local train runs from Rajbari to Gobra in Gopalganj via Kalukhali. This train will also not operate up to Gobra for now and will return from Kalukhali.
A senior railway official, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said officials at various railway stations in Gopalganj had also requested that the train services be suspended. Awami League, whose activities are banned, have been issuing threats at railway stations. Passenger and train safety has also been taken into consideration. The services will resume once the situation returns to normal, the official added.
After dusk yesterday, activists of the banned Chhatra League were seen patrolling various streets in Gopalganj town carrying locally made weapons, including machetes and cleavers. During this time, they attacked and vandalised a hospital before setting it on fire. Today, activists of the banned Awami League also set fire to the Muksudpur police station in Gopalganj. A member of parliament's house was attacked and vandalised, and set on fire.