Train services in Gopalganj have been suspended amid arson attacks on police stations and houses of a local member of parliament, as well as demonstrations by the Awami League, whose activities have been banned. Train services to Khulna via Gopalganj have also been suspended.

The suspended services include intercity, commuter and local trains. Four trains in total have been taken out of service. These trains used to make multiple trips a day.

Railway sources said the Ruposhi Bangla Express travels from Khulna to Dhaka in the morning. It then runs from Dhaka to Benapole via Gopalganj before returning to Khulna from Benapole as an intercity train.